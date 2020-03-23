Bihar ACS Orders Temporary Accommodation For Those Returning To Villages From Other States

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Bihar, RK Mahajan on Monday wrote to all District Education Officers (DEOs) to ensure temporary accommodation to all the people returning to their villages from other states. In his letter, Mahajan noted that people are hesitant to allow fellow villagers in their homes and therefore directed the DEOs to ensure temporary accommodation for them in government schools or Panchayat Bhawans.

"Principal of the schools are instructed to ensure the availability of water, sanitation, and toilets in the school building," Mahajan directed in his letter.

Despite a lockdown in Bihar to curb the spread of COVID-19, a large number of people were seen at Muzaffarpur's bus stand on Monday. The lockdown in the state will continue till March 31 and all inter-state public transport will remain suspended.

Coronavirus patient dies in Bihar

A 38-year-old man, who passed away on Saturday due to kidney failure in Bihar's state capital, tested positive for Coronavirus, Dr Prabhat Kumar Singh of AIIMS-Patna said. The man, a resident of Munger district, had a travel history to Qatar and was admitted to the AIIMS upon his return to Patna.

Following his death, the hospital administration sent his sample for COVID-19 testing and it turned out positive. Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary (Health) of Bihar remarked that the authorities are tracing contacts of the first two positive cases in the state.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday that the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country has risen to 471 including nine deaths.

Bihar under lockdown

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in a high-level meeting today decided to lock down all districts, blocks and subdivisional headquarters of the state till March 31. Total 38 districts,101 subdivisions, 534 blocks and urban local bodies headquarters have been under lockdown in Bihar.

Speaking of the decision, Nitish Kumar said, "Keeping in mind the health safety of people of Bihar due to COVID-19, the Bihar government has decided to lockdown all district, all subdivision, all block headquarters and all urban local bodies headquarters till March 31. Private institutions, offices and public transport will remain closed."

