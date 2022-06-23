Last Updated:

Bihar: Aerial View Of NH 227 In Madhubani Shows Road Filled With Giant Potholes

An aerial video showing National Highway 227 in Madhubani full of giant potholes covering the entire road in Bihar has surfaced on the internet.

Written By
Megha Rawat
Bihar

Image: Twitter/@PrashantKishor


In a recent update, a video showing a national highway full of giant potholes covering the entire road in Bihar has surfaced on the internet. 

The video of National Highway 227 that passes through Bihar’s Madhubani has sparked massive outrage. The alarming condition of the highway has been laid bare in an aerial video shared by Twitter user Praveen Thakur of Madhubani.

The person took to his Twitter handle and shared the video tagging Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.  “What a wonderful sight. The road is not visible, the pit is definitely visible in the form of a small pond," he wrote in the caption.

Prashant Kishor questions Nitish Kumar's ideologies

Giant potholes on the Bihar National Highway also evoked a reaction from political strategist Prashant Kishor, a frequent critic of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"Reminiscent of the condition of roads in Bihar in the Jungle Raj of the 90s, this is National Highway 227 of Madhubani district of Bihar. Recently, Nitish Kumar was speaking to the people of the road construction department at an event that they should tell everyone about the good condition of roads in Bihar," he tweeted in Hindi.

As per reports, there have been tenders floated at least thrice to repair the damaged road. However, all the contractors are now missing and have left the work unfinished. Earlier, during an event, Nitish Gadkari had said that the road infrastructure of Bihar would be on par with that of US by December 2024.

Tags: Bihar, National Highway, potholes
First Published:
