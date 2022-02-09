Bihar Agriculture Dept announces transition from physical file mode to eOffice system

Patna, Feb 9 (PTI) The Bihar government’s Agriculture department has announced the shift from physical file mode to eOffice digital platform.

Bihar Agriculture Minister, Amarendra Pratap Singh, inaugurated the department's eOffice through video conferencing from Vikas Bhawan (new secretariat) here on Tuesday. The Information Technology department has trained over 350 personnel of the Agriculture department through a series of offline and online training sessions for the purpose.

While addressing officials of the department, Agriculture secretary N Saravan Kumar, said, “The eOffice training and implementation initiative, enabled by the department of Information technology, will significantly improve the agriculture department's operation. Several departments have already implemented this strategy. The agriculture department's schemes are now available online, which means that files at the headquarters level can now be processed electronically”.

The Agriculture secretary said new files will be processed using the eOffice system, and in the next three months, existing files would be processed through the eOffice system as well.

Information Technology Minister, Jibesh Kumar, congratulated the eOffice team, Department of Information Technology and the Agriculture department for the initiative.

"The eOffice digital platform promotes a paperless culture, reduces operating expenses and also promotes the innovative concept of green work culture. This initiative is part of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India vision", said the IT minister. PTI PKD RG RG

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)