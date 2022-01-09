Bihar: Air Force Official Stabbed To Death In East Champaran Over Dispute On Farm Land

In a shocking incident, an Indian Air Force officer was allegedly stabbed to death at a village under Sangrampur police station in Bihar's East Champaran district. Aditya Kumar who was killed on Friday evening served as a junior warrant officer (JWO) in IAF and was a resident of Tiwari Tola of the Sangrampur. Following the death, a family member of the Air Force official claimed that he was stabbed to death by country-made liquor manufacturers.

According to reports, Aditya Kumar, who was a JWO in the 40 Wing of Indian Air Force, posted in Amritsar, was attacked with a knife in his agricultural land along with his father. His father also suffered minor injuries in the attack, as per the police. Kumar was rushed to a local hospital where the doctors declared him dead. The incident took place in Ghusiyar Bind Toli.

Family alleges liquor manufacturers involvement in Air force official death Bihar

Deceased Aditya Kumar’s brother-in-law Prabhakar Kumar later claimed that the JWO was stabbed to death allegedly by country-made liquor manufacturers. “Some country liquor manufacturers had made his agriculture land as their route for ferrying chulai sharab (local word for country liquor) and as a result, the crop was getting damaged,” said deceased’s brother-in-law. He reiterated that the barricading of his agriculture field was the main dispute behind the murder.

The deceased officer’s father has also made claims that the liquor manufacturers were behind his son’s death. “We have sown mustard crop in our field and the liquor mafia used to pass through our fields, to which my son objected and asked them not to do so. But they killed him,” said the father of the deceased officer. However, the police are yet to confirm the involvement of country liquor manufacturers in the murder as claimed by the family.

Bihar | An Indian Air Force personnel was stabbed to death in the Sangrampur area by some people following a dispute. We've formed an SIT. We've arrested 3-4 people and are questioning them. Further probe on: SP Ashish Kumar, East Champaran, Motihari (08.01) pic.twitter.com/XLx4hNX58l — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2022

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Ashish Kumar, East Champaran, Motihari, informed that a Special Investigation Team was formed to investigate the case. “An Indian Air Force personnel was stabbed to death in the Sangrampur area by some people following a dispute. We've formed an SIT. We've arrested 3-4 people and are questioning them. Further probe on,” SP Ashish Kumar said. According to police officials, the officer's body was cremated after the post-mortem was conducted.

Image: PTI/ UNSPLASH