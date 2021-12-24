Bihar: Alcohol Ban Applicable For People Arriving From Other States Also, Says CM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Friday, December 24, dismissed the demands for relaxing the stringent prohibition law in the states for the people arriving in Bihar from outside. Nitesh Kumar also condemned the suggestions that stated on medical grounds, an exception has been made for certified alcoholics. He asserted the health of the people is spoiled by drinking and not by being prevented from doing so.

The Chief Minister who addressed a gathering as part of a statewide social reform campaign in Bihar's north district made his views known regarding the ban on alcohol since April 2016. Kumar spoke on subjects including the need to eradicate illegalized, but prevalent nonetheless, social evils like child marriage and dowry, and the main focus of the address was on the virtues of abstinence and the necessity for a prohibition law.

Kumar, who is the longest-serving chief minister of the state said, "Many people are angry with me because I have brought in prohibition. They say we should at least exempt those coming from other states. Do people come to Bihar to drink?”

It is to be mentioned that in the aftermath of a police overkill to enforce the ban on liquor, there have been demands for exempting “outsiders” like in Gujarat, which is another dry state. Bihar state was clattered by hooch incidents that claimed the lives of 40 people in many districts during Diwali. More than 10 deaths were recorded in the Gopalganj region alone.

To defend his strident stance on prohibition, CM Nitish Kumar invoked Mahatma Gandhi. He said, “Bapu had said he would have ensured that the country was left with not a single liquor shop were he to become a ‘tanashah’ (despot) for just an hour".

According to the Chief Minister, even after the ban on alcohol, the tourism industry did well in the state until COVID-19 brought the sector to halt. Giving a stern warning to prohibition flouters, he mentioned that courts have ordered the death penalty to the accused in cases where the cause of death is by consumption of illicit liquor and even colluding women have got lifers.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: PTI