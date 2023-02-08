Bihar Allocated ₹ 1042.786 Crore In Last Five Years For SC, OBC, EBC Development: Centre

A total of ₹1042.786 crore has been sanctioned to Bihar during the last five years for the welfare of Scheduled Castes (SCs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Economic Backward Classes (EBCs) as part of the Centre's vision of "inclusive growth" said Minister of State for social justice and empowerment A Narayanaswamy on February 7, Tuesday.

"The Government of India has been focusing on inclusive growth as reflected in its commitment to Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and has taken various steps to uplift the people living below the poverty line in the country," the minister informed the Lok Sabha in the Budget session of the Parliament.

Schemes targeted at the upliftment of people from SC, OBC

A number of schemes are also being implemented to reduce poverty and ensure the elevation of the standard of living of the people belonging to Scheduled Castes (SCs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

"This Department is also implementing various schemes to reduce poverty and ensure socio-economic development of poor and marginalized persons belonging to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Other Backward Classes(OBCs) as well as senior citizens, transgender persons, de-notified nomadic, semi-nomadic communities and beggars," he said.

Measures for the development of SCs

Listing down the initiatives taken for enhancing the capacity building of the Scheduled caste (SC) the minister further told the house various livelihood and skilling schemes of the Department and its Corporations are being implemented including the provision for various types of scholarships and hostels for educational empowerment, infrastructure development for SCs; homes for senior citizens and transgender persons; financial incentives for inter-caste marriage etc.

Further informing the house about the provisions under various acts acting as a redressal mechanism against any atrocities committed against the people of SC, ST said, "Further, the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955 provides punishment for the practice of untouchability and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 provides protection from atrocities against the members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, including provision for special courts for the trial of such offences as well as relief and rehabilitation of the victims of atrocities," he added.