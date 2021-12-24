Bihar & Telangana Officials To Demonstrate Use Of Tech In Elections Ahead Of Local Polls

A Parliamentary Committee will invite officials from the Bihar and Telangana State Election Commissions to demonstrate the use of technology, including biometric systems to authenticate legitimate voters, in conducting local body elections next month. Sushil Modi, chair of the Department-related Standing Committee on Law and Personnel, said the panel would call the two states' SECs to give a presentation in January of next year, PTI reported.

"In a first, Bihar used biometric system to authenticate voters during the panchayat elections. The voting percentage went down (to 65%). The reason was that only genuine voters exercised their voting rights," Sushil Modi told news agency PTI. He added that the Bihar State Election Commission tried out another method in which the results displayed on individual EVMs (control units) were taken by CCTV cameras and transferred to a central table after all the results were added.

"What happens now is that results displayed on individual EVMs are noted on paper and sent to the central table where they are added up using a calculator. There are chances of someone fudging the figures. Under the system used in Bihar, everything is fast and automated," he explained. "Five state election commissioners have already visited Bihar to learn about the CCTV-based counting technique," he added.

Election Commission on technology use

Sushil Modi said a presentation on the technology used in a 'mock poll' organised by the Telangana SEC, in which a group of sample voters used smartphones to cast their votes in Khammam district, will be sought. State Election Commissions are independent agencies tasked with conducting local body elections in their respective states. Elections are held by the Election Commission of India to elect the president, vice president, members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, as well as members of state Legislative Assemblies and Legislative Councils.

Meanwhile, Election Commission chief Sushil Chandra visited Uttarakhand with a team from the Commission ahead of the state Assembly elections in February 2022. The Chief Election Commissioner began his visit on Wednesday, December 23, and will examine poll preparations, according to reports. As part of his three-day tour, the Chief Election Officer (CEO) will meet with the police nodal officer, the enforcement department, and political party leaders, according to reports. He will also meet with election icons, district election officials, and police superintendents. Later, he'll meet with state officials, including the home secretary, chief secretary, Director General of Police, and others, to talk about election preparations.

(With inputs from ANI/PTI, Image: PTI)