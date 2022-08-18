Bihar: Army Jawan Posted In Arunachal Pradesh Shot Dead In Patna

In a shocking development, an Army Jawan was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants during an alleged loot attempt on Thursday, August 18 at around 3 am near the Chiraiyatand Bridge under Kankarbagh Police Station limits in Patna.

The Indian Army jawan was on his way to board the Rajdhani Express to Guwahati. The police has launched an investigation.

"Army Jawan was shot dead on his way to Patliputra station. Two bike-borne criminals asked him the way to the Railway station and shot him," Patna SSP MS Dhillon said.

The 34-year-old Army Jawan, Bablu Kumar, a resident of Raghopur’s Chandpura village, was posted in Arunachal Pradesh. The CCTV footage is being analysed to get leads on the attackers.

Vegetable vendor's daughter shot in neck for 'love affair'

In another incident from Patna, the daughter of a vegetable vendor was shot at in the Indrapuri area under the limits of Beur Police station. Patna Police stated that the incident that occurred on Wednesday is connected to a love affair.

The girl who was shot in the neck is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

As per the preliminary information, the episode took place in the early morning hours of Wednesday, when a 15-year-old girl was shot by a person in the street of Indrapuri locality of Sipara of the Beur police station area while she was going to school. The entire incident has been caught on CCTV.

Image: Republic World