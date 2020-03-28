Bihar Authorities Prepare As Large Wave Of Migrants Head For The State

Amidst the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, thousands of migrant labourers from across Indian cities are heading back to their native villages as many lose their jobs following widespread business closures. Bihar, which has a large migrant population in cities like Delhi and Kolkata, is bracing itself to deal with a massive wave of people entering the state. Republic TV spoke to Pratyayay Amrit, Principal Secretary, State Disaster Management who shared inputs on how the state plans to deal with the situation.