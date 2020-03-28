The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Bihar Authorities Prepare As Large Wave Of Migrants Head For The State

General News

Republic TV spoke to Pratyayay Amrit, Principal Secretary, Bihar Disaster Management, who shared inputs on how the state plans to deal with migrants returning.

Written By Prakash Singh | Mumbai | Updated On:

Amidst the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, thousands of migrant labourers from across Indian cities are heading back to their native villages as many lose their jobs following widespread business closures. Bihar, which has a large migrant population in cities like Delhi and Kolkata, is bracing itself to deal with a massive wave of people entering the state. Republic TV spoke to Pratyayay Amrit, Principal Secretary, State Disaster Management who shared inputs on how the state plans to deal with the situation.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Trump
TRUMP IGNORES SOCIAL DISTANCING
Health
HEALTH MINISTRY BRIEFING ON COVID
Putin
PUTIN'S YELLOW HAZMAT SUIT
COVID-19
RAMDAS ATHWALE DAY 4 OF LOCKDOWN
Manish Sisodia
DELHI GOVT DISTRIBUTES RATION
Google Animal feature
GOOGLE'S 3D ANIMAL FEATURE