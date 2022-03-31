Bihar Bans Diesel-run Autos, Buses In Patna From April 1; Vehicle Owners Express Concern

The Bihar Transport Department, in its latest decision, has banned all diesel-run buses and autos in the state capital, Patna, with effect from 1 April 2022. In a recent tweet, news agency ANI reported that all diesel-run buses and autos are being banned with effect from April 1.

The news agency quoted a bus driver as saying, "If we're shut down what will we do? We'll face difficulty. Buses ran for 10 years and now they'll be shut down."

Auto-bus drivers in Patna worry for their livelihood as Bihar transport division decides to ban all diesel-run buses & autos here from Apr 1



Auto-bus drivers in Patna worry for their livelihood as Bihar transport division decides to ban all diesel-run buses & autos here from Apr 1

Move taken to limit air pollution

The move has come amid the growing air pollution in Bihar's capital city, Patna. Earlier in 2019, The government had decided to bring the move but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Justifying the ban imposed on diesel-run buses and autos, Sanjay Kr Agarwal, Bihar Transport Secretary, recently stated that the division was able to implement the deadline from April 1 after it was extended twice due to COVID-19.

Further explaining its delay, the Bihar Transport Secretary told news agency ANI that the Central government had determined in 2019 to ban diesel autos from Patna’s roads to fight growing air pollution. However, its implementation was delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

It was also informed that the diesel-run buses and auto-rickshaws shall be off the roads within the city space of Patna Municipal Corporation and the neighbouring semi-urban spaces of Danapur, Khagaul and Phulwarisharif.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on rising air pollution in state

Previously, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has underlined multiple times the air pollution produced by diesel-powered vehicles. He was also overheard saying that farmers who burn stubble will not be eligible for state agricultural subsidies. He had also requested that investigators look into whether the brick kilns were employing the most up-to-date pollution control procedures.

Several cities in north India, particularly some in Bihar, are suffering from decreasing air quality as a result of farmers burning stubble to dispose of their crops.

The state recently celebrated Bihar Diwas on March 22, and this year's theme was also kept Jal, Jeevan, Hariyali to promote the importance of a pollution free environment.