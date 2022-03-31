Last Updated:

Bihar Bans Diesel-run Autos, Buses In Patna From April 1; Vehicle Owners Express Concern

The Bihar government has decided to ban all diesel-run buses and autos in Patna from 1 April 2022, even as owners of such vehicles continue to protest the move.

Written By
Aakash Ghosh
Bihar

Image: ANI


The Bihar Transport Department, in its latest decision, has banned all diesel-run buses and autos in the state capital, Patna, with effect from 1 April 2022. In a recent tweet, news agency ANI reported that all diesel-run buses and autos are being banned with effect from April 1. 

The news agency quoted a bus driver as saying, "If we're shut down what will we do? We'll face difficulty. Buses ran for 10 years and now they'll be shut down."

 

Move taken to limit air pollution

The move has come amid the growing air pollution in Bihar's capital city, Patna. Earlier in 2019, The government had decided to bring the move but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Justifying the ban imposed on diesel-run buses and autos, Sanjay Kr Agarwal, Bihar Transport Secretary, recently stated that the division was able to implement the deadline from April 1 after it was extended twice due to COVID-19.

READ | Bihar Board 10th result declaration time changed, matric result at 3 pm

Further explaining its delay, the Bihar Transport Secretary told news agency ANI that the Central government had determined in 2019 to ban diesel autos from Patna’s roads to fight growing air pollution. However, its implementation was delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. 

READ | Bihar Board matric results 2022 at 3 pm today: How to check BSEB class 10th results online

It was also informed that the diesel-run buses and auto-rickshaws shall be off the roads within the city space of Patna Municipal Corporation and the neighbouring semi-urban spaces of Danapur, Khagaul and Phulwarisharif.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on rising air pollution in state

Previously, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has underlined multiple times the air pollution produced by diesel-powered vehicles. He was also overheard saying that farmers who burn stubble will not be eligible for state agricultural subsidies. He had also requested that investigators look into whether the brick kilns were employing the most up-to-date pollution control procedures.

READ | Nitish Kumar says 'people' responsible for liquor deaths in Bihar; calls them 'Mahapaapi'

Several cities in north India, particularly some in Bihar, are suffering from decreasing air quality as a result of farmers burning stubble to dispose of their crops.

The state recently celebrated Bihar Diwas on March 22, and this year's theme was also kept Jal, Jeevan, Hariyali to promote the importance of a pollution free environment. 

READ | In Bihar Assembly, marshals evict 6 CPI(ML) MLAs for creating ruckus in the House
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND