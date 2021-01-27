Bihar BJP Leader Azfar Shamsi Shot Near Patna's Jamalpur College By Unidentified Gunmen

A BJP spokesperson for the state unit in Bihar, Azfar Shamsi, has been shot by two to three gunmen on Wednesday near Jamalpur College in Patna. Shamsi, who is also an Associate Professor, is undergoing treatment at a hospital. According to police, he had a dispute with another professor of the college who has been arrested.

'He was shot by 2-3 men'

Speaking to ANI, Munger Superintendent of Police Manavjit Singh Dhillon said, "We were informed that Azfar Shamsi (also an Associate Professor) was shot by 2-3 men while he was going to his chamber. He is undergoing treatment."

"His statement has been recorded, he had a dispute with another professor of the college whom we have arrested, he will be questioned," the SP added.

Earlier this month, IndiGo's airport manager in Patna was shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside his home. The airline confirmed the incident and said it is "extremely saddened by the demise of our Patna airport manager".The aviation industry sources said Rupesh Singh was shot multiple times outside his home in Patna when he returned from his duty. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged that 'power-protected' criminals murdered IndiGo's Patna airport manager outside his residence. Condoling the demise of 'affable and friendly' Rupesh Kumar Singh who was shot multiple times outside his home in the city, Yadav said "I am deeply saddened by his untimely death. May his soul rest in peace." Further attacking the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar, the RJD leader said that the state is being ruled by 'criminals'.

(With Agency Inputs)

