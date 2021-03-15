Last Updated:

Bihar-bound IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Nagpur; Ailing Passenger Succumbs

On March 13, a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport after a 65-year-old passenger complained of health issues.

Nagpur

On March 13, a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport after a 65-year-old passenger complained of health issues. The patient, however, died on his way to the hospital, the police informed. According to PTI, the man, Chhotusingh Naryansingh Yadav was a resident of Gaya in Bihar and he had boarded the flight at Chennai on Saturday morning. 

However, mid-flight Yadav had complained to the plane staff that he was experiencing health problems. The flight then made an emergency landing at the Dr Babasaheb Amedkar International Airport in Nagpur. Yadav was rushed to the city-based Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where doctors declared him brought dead. Now, the police have filed a case of accidental death. 

Another emergency landing

Last month, a Boeing 737 aircraft of Air India Express (AIE) made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram international airport, India after it developed a hydraulic failure while on its way from Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates to Kozhikode international airport (India). There were 104 passengers on board when the aircraft made an emergency landing. Airport Director, C.V. Ravindran said in a statement, "The flight, IX 1346, landed safely under full emergency measures around 12.39 noon. Smoke was emanating from the rear left tyre of the aircraft even while it was landing and moving through the runway to the remote bay." 

All the passengers were shifted to the international terminal building for security reasons and were taken care of with food and other essentials. Airports Authority of India (AAI) informed the security agencies, Kerala Fire, city police and Rescue team. It also alerted the hospital in case of emergency. 

(With inputs from PTI) 

