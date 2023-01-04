Bihar Cabinet Nod For Release Of Certain Prisoners

The Bihar government on Tuesday approved a proposal to release certain categories of prisoners serving sentences in various jails of the state, on the occasion of this year's Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations The decision to this effect was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The proposal was brought to the cabinet by the state law department.

"With the approval of this proposal, now the law department will initiate a process to identify such prisoners," Bihar Law Minister Shamim Ahmad told PTI.

A state-level screening committee of the home department has been instructed to review records of prisoners and identify eligible ones languishing in different jails in Bihar.

The committee has received recommendations from certain prison authorities in this regard, the minister said.

The panel will examine them while ensuring that hardened criminals, repeat offenders and those who fall into prohibited categories are not considered for special remission, he clarified.