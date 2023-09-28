Bihar: Cattle smuggler shot at by bike-borne assailants in Siwan

In a harrowing incident, two bike-borne miscreants sprayed bullets at a cattle smuggler in Bihar's Siwan district during the wee hours of Thursday, September 28. Brandishing pistols, the assailants swiftly fled the crime scene after the attack.

The victim, identified as Nandu Yadav, hails from Mirzapur village of ​​Gopalganj district, within the limits of the Mirganj police station. The injured victim has been referred to a Gorakhpur hospital for medical treatment, according to the officials.

Brandishing pistols, the assailants fled the location on a bike | Image@Republic

The significant increase in crime cases in Bihar has raised serious concerns and allegations against security officials regarding the deteriorating state of law and order. In a separate incident, a retired teacher was shot dead by a group of miscreants in Bihar's Begusarai district on August 20, sparking a statewide uproar.

In another incident, Former Union Minister and BJP leader RCP Singh's relative was shot at in his village Dharhara in Nalanda district, the police said. Singh launched a blistering attack on the ruling JD(U) and said that the 'Gunda Raj' had started in Bihar.

Stepping up the offensive against Nitish Kumar, the BJP leader added that JD(U) is completely scared after seeing BJP's increasing hold and growing strength in the Nalanda district. "This is the reason why our relative has been shot at and targeted by JDU," said the former union minister adding that JD(U) is attacking his relative as they don't have the "guts to fight politically.'