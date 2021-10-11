Bihar CM & Governor Pay Floral Tribute To 'Loknayak' JP Narayan On His Birth Anniversary

On the occasion of the 119th birth anniversary of 'Loknayak' Jayaprakash Narayan, Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid floral tributes to the revolutionary leader in Patna.

Bihar Chief Minister pays tribute on 115th birth anniversary of JP Narayan | Photo: ANI

Earlier in the day, several union leaders and ministers paid tribute to the political icon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already paid respect to 'Loknayak' Jayaprakash Narayan, describing him as a remarkable personality who made a mark on India's history.

PM Modi noted, "Tributes to Loknayak JP on his Jayanti. He was a remarkable personality, who left an indelible mark on India’s history. He devoted himself to public welfare initiatives and was at the forefront of protecting India’s democratic ethos. We are deeply inspired by his ideals."

Tributes to Loknayak JP on his Jayanti. He was a remarkable personality, who left an indelible mark on India’s history. He devoted himself to public welfare initiatives and was at the forefront of protecting India’s democratic ethos. We are deeply inspired by his ideals. pic.twitter.com/jx7et8MOzJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2021

BJP national President JP Nadda wrote on Twitter, "Tributes to Bharat Ratna Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan ji on his birth anniversary, a symbol of truth, loyalty and dedication, who considers the welfare of the society as his duty. His life, nourished by patriotism and based on human values, will continue to inspire us till the ages."

सामाजिक न्याय व लोकतंत्र के पुरोधा लोकनायक जयप्रकाश नारायण जी ने आपातकाल के दौरान अन्याय व शोषण में विदेशी शासन को भी पीछे छोड़ चुकी अंहकारी हुकूमत के विरुद्ध संपूर्ण क्रांति की आवाज बुलंद कर देश को दूसरी आजादी दिलाई। देश के लिए उनका समर्पण वंदनीय है।



ऐसे युगपुरुष को कोटिशः नमन। pic.twitter.com/73se6iRKlG — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 11, 2021

Amit Shah wrote on Twitter, "Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan ji, the pioneer of social justice and democracy, gave the country second freedom by raising the voice of complete revolution against the arrogant government which had left behind the foreign rule in injustice and exploitation during the Emergency. His dedication to the country is admirable. Salute to such a great man."

समाज के कल्याण को अपना कर्तव्य मानने वाले सत्य, निष्ठा और समर्पण के प्रतीक, भारत रत्न लोकनायक जयप्रकाश नारायण जी की जयंती पर उन्हें कोटिशः नमन। राष्ट्रप्रेम से पोषित एवं मानव मूल्यों पर आधारित उनका जीवन युग युगांतर तक हमें प्रेरणा देता रहेगा। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 11, 2021

'Loknayak' was a key figure in the Quit India Movement, most known for leading the opposition to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the mid-1970s, for whose overthrow he had called a "total revolution". Under his leadership, the Janata Party was elected to power and became the first non-Congress party to establish a government at the Centre. In 1999, he was posthumously given the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

Bihar Chief Minister pays tribute on 114th birth anniversary of JP Narayan | Photo: PTI

More about 'revolutionary politician' Jayaprakash Narayan

JP or Lok Nayak (people's hero) is a common nickname for Jayaprakash Narayan. In the mid-1970s, JP rose to prominence as the leader of the opposition against Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

He led the movement against the Emergency instituted by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975. Jayaprakash Narayan returned to state politics in the 1960s. On April 8, 1974, Jayaprakash, 72, led a silent walkthrough of Patna to protest high inflation, unemployment, and a lack of supply and essential commodities.

On June 5, 1974, he addressed a big gathering at Gandhi Maidan in the state capital. In 1974, he spearheaded a student movement in Bihar that expanded into the 'Bihar Movement,' also known as the 'JP Movement,' which eventually grew into a popular people's movement.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter@VPSecretariat/ANI/PTI