Bihar CM Announces Ex-gratia Of Rs 4 Lakhs To Kin Of Those Who Died Due To COVID-19

On Tuesday, the Bihar government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs to the kin of those who succumbed to COVID-19 in the state. So far, the state has witnessed nearly 5,458 fatalities due to COVID-19.

Bihar eases lockdown restrictions

Earlier on June 8, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced relaxation in statewide lockdown restrictions. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister along with high powered crisis management group. As per state government regulations, the night curfew will continue from 7:00 pm to 5:00 am. Government offices will run with 50% occupancy. Whereas, shops will be open till 5 pm. Private vehicles will also be allowed on roads. According to the Chief Minister, this regulation will be in place for the upcoming week. Previously, the state-wide lockdown had begun on May 5 imposed till June 1.

With the lockdown restrictions implemented in Bihar so far, nearly 762 persons have tested positive in the last 24 hours, the lowest number in the state in several months. The Bihar government has controlled the Coronavirus spread and the testing rate has remained high.

Bihar government steps forward for public needs

In May, the Bihar government announced that under the 'Bal Sahayata Yojana', children who have lost either of their parents owing to COVID-19 shall receive a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500. Also, orphaned children who do not have a guardian or caretaker will be cared for at a children's home. Orphaned girls will be given preference at Kasturba Gandhi Girls Residential School.

In early June, the Bihar government had launched 'Mera Panchayat Corona Mukt' campaign in Darbhanga to curb the COVID cases across the rural areas of the state. Darbhanga district magistrate Thiyagrajan SM had said that the aim of the campaign is to free the villages and panchayats from the pandemic. Also, the district administration announced that five gram panchayat's that will excel in carrying out the campaign will receive appreciation certificates and a recommendation to the state.

Covid cases in Bihar

The Coronavirus infection recovery rate has risen to 98.09 per cent, while the number of active cases has decreased to 8230 with more than 43 deaths. To date, the state has administered a total of 1,12,29,884 COVID vaccine doses, across 2,433 vaccination sites.

(With PTI input)

(Image credit: PTI)