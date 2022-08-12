Bihar CM Announces Rs 2 Lakh Compensation For Kin Of Labourer Killed In J&K's Bandipora

Expressing grief over the killing of the non-local labourer, Mohammad Amrez, in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Friday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the family of the labourer.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, read, "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is deeply saddened by the killing of Mohammad Amresh, a resident of Bihar, by terrorists in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir. He has described the incident as very sad."

Along with the compensation, the CM has also instructed to extend all other benefits, as per rules, from the schemes run by the Labor Resources Department and Social Welfare Department to the family members of the labourer. Also, the local commissioner of Bihar in Delhi has been asked to make all proper arrangements for transporting the body of the deceased to his native village.

Bihar resident killed by terrorists in J&K's Bandipora

In a shocking incident from Jammu and Kashmir, a non-local labourer hailing from the state of Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Bandipora district on Friday morning. The labourer identified as Mohammad Amrez was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

According to the police, the incident took place at midnight. Taking to Twitter, the Kashmir Zone Police wrote, "During intervening night, #terrorists fired upon & injured one outside labourer Mohd Amrez S/O Mohd Jalil R/O Madhepura Besarh Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, Bandipora. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed. (sic)"

The brother of the deceased spoke to Republic TV and said, "At around 12.20 am when my younger brother woke up, he said that brother is not sleeping. When he opened the gate, he was bleeding and he sustained three bullet injuries. When he woke me up, I called the Army. We have been in Kashmir for three months. When we came here last, we stayed for 6 months (sic)".

Notably, the attack on the non-local labourer who has been living in the union territory for the past few months has again raised concerns about targeted killings in the valley, days before India celebrates its 75th Independence Day.

(Image: PTI)