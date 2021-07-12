Bihar CM Calls Population Control Laws Futile; Pitches Alternate - Education For Women

With many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states propagating population control policies, the party's ally in Bihar-the Janata Dal-United on Monday asserted that laws will prove futile in bringing down the 1.3 billion count. Speaking to the media, party supremo Nitish Kumar asserted that educating women is the only way that a change can be brought about. He seconded his claim by pointing out that when women are educated, they are conscious and aware and that, as per him, automatically leads to a decline in the population.

Citing researches and surveys conducted, the Bihar Chief Minister said, "Among couples, in which the wives were 10th pass, the average children count was 2, and in couples, in which the wives were 12th pass, the average children count was 1.6. This proved that it was education that was indeed playing a major role in population determination."

On Sunday, the Rashtriya Janata Dal had termed UP's Population Bill 2021 'utterly foolish'. Speaking to the media, a veteran of the party, Shivanand Tiwari had said, "They think that Muslims are producing more children. The data shows that the fertility rate of the Muslim population in J&K where the Muslim population is 68%, is 1.4 which is below the national average. In Lakshadweep, where 96% of the population is Muslim, the fertility rate is 1.8 and in regions where education is rampant, the fertility rate naturally goes down."

What is UP's Population Bill 2021?

The UP Population Bill's draft lists incentives for government employees, the general public, and couples below the poverty line for adopting two-child or one-child policy via voluntary sterilisation - which includes additional increments, house subsidies, rebates on utilities, paid 12-month maternity and paternity leave, free health care to spouse and increased employer's contribution to the national pension scheme - to name a few. The Bill also lists many disincentives for all such as debarring from benefits of govt-sponsored welfare schemes, ration card limits, contesting local body elections, etc. The Bill will not be applicable to those already having more than two children before the passage of the Bill.

Moreover, the Bill lists additional incentives for couples adopting a one-child policy like - two more increments during the entire services, free health care facility and insurance coverage to the single child till it turns 20, preference to a single child in admission in all educational institutions and govt jobs, free education up-to graduation level, scholarship for higher studies in case of a girl child. The Bill also tasks the govt with establishing maternity centers at all the primary health centers, availability of contraceptive pills, condoms, insurance for the failure of tubectomy or vasectomy, and encourage male participation in family planning. Exceptions to the law include - multiple births out of second pregnancy, adoption up to two children, disability of the first or second child, death of a child, and married couple expecting a third child during the implementation of the Bill.