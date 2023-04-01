Bihar CM Calls Ram Navami Violence In Nalanda 'unnatural'; Says 'no Law & Order Collapse'

After over 14 people were left injured in a clash that broke out in the Nalanda district of Bihar during the Ram Navami procession on March 30 and several others in Sasaram, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on April 1 highlighted that there is not any law and order problem as the state government is alert. He went on to mention that the Nalanda violence was not 'natural' as someone might have done something 'unnatural.'

He said, "It's quite unfortunate, I have asked officials to take the information of those who were involved in these incidents and take appropriate action. It isn't 'natural', definitely, somebody might have done something 'unnatural' here and there."

"When ministers from the Centre come, the state govt fulfils all its responsibilities. We take care of each and everything. Did law and order get jeopardised anywhere? It was about a scuffle between people, somebody has done mess, there isn't a law & order problem. Govt is alert," he added.

'Bihar govt deliberately got stones pelted'

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh levelled up his attack on the Bihar government after reported violence from Nalanda district and Sasaram. Taking to Twitter, he said, "The Bihar government deliberately got stones pelted on Ram Navami and then imposed 144 so that the program of Shri Amit Shah could be cancelled."

According to sources, Union Home minister Amit Shah's programme in Bihar's Sasaram has been cancelled due to the imposition of section 144 post the communal tensions.

According to sources, internet services were restricted in the Sasaram and Nalanda districts of Bihar following violence that erupted during the Ram Navami procession. The Bihar government has also imposed Section 144 (prohibitory orders) in both the conflict-hit areas. While commenting on the Nalanda violence, district SP Ashok Mishra mentioned, "We are patrolling the area. The situation is peaceful now."

"Patrolling will be done through the night and Saturday morning. Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed, and a request has been made for the suspension of the internet. The miscreants are being identified. An FIR will be registered against them, and stringent action will be taken."

According to the latest reports, two FIRs have been registered in Nalanda and Rohtas and 27 and 18 people have been arrested, respectively.