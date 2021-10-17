Bihar CM Dials J&K L-G Manoj Sinha After Two Non-local Labourers Killed By Terrorists

Expressing grief and concern over the brutal killing of migrant workers from Bihar in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had announced Rs. 2 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased Raja Reshi Dev and Yoginder Reshi Dev who were killed by the terrorists on Sunday in Kulgam's Wanpoh district. The Bihar CM also expressed his concern over the health of the third victim Chun Chun Rishi Dev who was injured in the accident and is currently hospitalised.

Citing the repeated attacks on the Bihari Migrants and other non-local labourers in the valley, Bihar CM dialled the Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha to discuss the situation, demanding the safety of migrant workers.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announces Rs 2 Lakh each ex-gratia from CM's relief fund for kin of Raja Reshi Dev and Joginder Reshi Dev who were killed by terrorists in Kulgam, J&K this evening.



CM also spoke to J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha & expressed his concern over the killings — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

This comes after, on Sunday, in series of perpetrated attacks on civilians, the terrorists attacked innocent civilians for the fourth time in a row, killing more than 7 people till now. On Saturday, terrorists have killed two labourers out of which Arvind Sah, was from Bihar’s Banka and the other one, Sagir Ahmad was from Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, a gol gappa vendor from Bihar was slain by the armed miscreants. Total 4 residents of Bihar have lost their lives in Jammu & Kashmir.

On the other hand, the army and security forces are running one of the biggest counter-terrorism operations in Poonch, which has lasted for more than 7 days now to nab the perpetrators. In the ongoing encounters in Poonch, the army has lost 9 Bravehearts till now.

Kashmir IGP issues advisory for non-local labourers

In wake of recent targeted back-to-back attacks on non-local labourers, the Jammu and Kashmir Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has issued an emergency advisory to non-local labourers on Sunday. In a letter addressed to 'all dispols of Kashmir Zone including PDs', the Kashmir IGP asked all non-local labourers to be brought to the nearest police, CAPF and army camps.

The emergency advisory was issued after two more non-local labourers were shot dead on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Kashmir Police and security forces have cordoned off the area.

In October, several civilians, especially non-locals, have been targeted by terrorists in the valley. On October 6, Srinagar chemist and Kashmiri Pandit Makhan Lal Bindoo were shot dead. Within 60 minutes, a non-local street vendor and a civilian were attacked. On October 7, two teachers were assassinated. On Saturday, a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh and a street hawker were shot dead by terrorists. In all, seven non-locals have been killed by terrorists in the past week in Kashmir.

Image: ANI