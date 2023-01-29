'Bihar CM Has Become Liability,' Says Sushil Modi Claiming BJP Set To Win 2024 Elections

Amid all the ongoing political drama in Bihar, former Deputy Chief Minister of the state and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Modi has launched a verbal attack on the state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying that the CM has now become a liability, reported news agency ANI.

Confident about BJP's win in the upcoming 2024 general elections, Sushil Modi said, "BJP will win 2024 elections with a full majority," adding that the ability of CM Nitish Kumar to fetch votes has come to an end now.

'No alliance with JD(U)': BJP MP

Talking to the news agency he said, "Our In-charge Vinod Tawde has clearly said that PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah have made it clear that there will be no alliance with JD(U) under any circumstances. Nitish Kumar has not only cheated the BJP, but he has also cheated people of Bihar."