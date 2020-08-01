Bihar CM Condoles Deaths Of 8 People Due To Lightning, Announces Rs 4 Lakh Ex-gratia

After a lightning strike claimed the lives of eight people in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep condolences and announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the departed.

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed deep condolences on the death of five people in Aurangabad and one in Banka due to lightning. The Chief Minister has given instructions to grant Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased," CMO stated in a release.

As many as eight people died after being struck by lightning in Bihar. Of the total victims, three died in Sheikhpura and Jamui, and one each in Siwan and Begusarai districts. CM Nitish Kumar announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to their families and appealed people to avoid coming out of their homes.

Bihar grapples with floods

Meanwhile, the state continues to battle with floods that have affected more than 45 lakh people so far, the disaster management department said on Friday. No loss of life was reported on account of floods in the last 24 hours, causing the death toll to remain stable at 11, though the number of people troubled by the calamity grew by more than half a million during the period, according to the bulletin issued by the department.

The number of distressed people, across 1012 panchayats of 14 districts, has reached 45.39 lakh, compared with the previous day's figure of 39.63 lakh, said the department. According to the disaster management department, 3.76 lakh people have so far been evacuated from flood-ravaged localities out of whom 26,732 have taken shelter at the relief camps.

Besides, 1,193 community kitchens are catering to 7.71 lakh people in the inundated areas. Relief and rescue operations were being carried out by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

(With inputs from agency)