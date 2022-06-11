Last Updated:

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Announces Rs 4L Ex Gratia Each For Kin Of 9 Killed In Car Accident

In an accident that occurred in the early hours of June 11, 9 people were killed after the vehicle they were travelling on fell into a pond in Bihar's Purnia.

Written By
Abhishek Raval
Bihar

Image: PTI/ANI  


Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced a Rs 4 lakh ex gratia each to the next of kin of the victims travelling in an SUV vehicle, which fell into a pond in the state's Purnia district. In an accident that occurred in the early hours of June 11, nine people were killed after the vehicle they were travelling on fell into a pond in the Kanjia village of Bihar's Purnia district. One person was rescued safely. The car was travelling from Tarabadi to Kishanganj when the accident happened. 

The Chief Minister of Bihar announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the immediate next of kin of the nine victims. In a tweet in Hindi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar wrote, "Nine people tragically died in the incident when the Scorpio vehicle fell into the pond near Kanjia village of Purnia. Instructed the Disaster Management Department to give an ex gratia grant of Rs 4 lakh each to the family of the deceased. May God give strength to the grieving families." 

Accident kills nine in Bihar's Purnia

Nine people lost their lives in a road accident when the driver of an SUV lost control of the vehicle, which then fell into a roadside ditch. The local administration was trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased. 

READ | Visakhapatnam gas leak: Andhra Pradesh govt forms committee to probe cause of accident

"The accident took place at around 3 am on Saturday when the car occupants were going to Nania village in Kishanganj district after attending a 'tilak' ceremony (initial function of a wedding) in Tarabadi area of Purnia district. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into a water-filled ditch beside Purnia-Kishanganj State Highway near Kanjia Middle School," Baisi Sub-divisional Magistrate Kumari Toushi said.

READ | Uttarkashi bus accident: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami assures Magisterial probe into incident

After the fatal mishap, nine people died on the spot and their bodies have been sent for post-mortem while one person who was rescued has been admitted to a hospital. According to information provided by the Kanjia Panchayat Mukhiya Samrendra Ghosh, all the deceased were males. 

READ | MP: 25 pilgrims killed in Uttarakhand bus accident cremated

"The local administration will soon ascertain their identity and the exact cause of the accident," Circle Officer Raj Shekhar said.  

(Image: PTI/ANI)

READ | Chhattisgarh: Two women killed, eight injured in autorickshaw accident
READ | Tragic road accident in Mumbai's Bandra Sea Link on May 30; cab rammed over 2, both dead
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND