Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Announces Rs 4L Ex Gratia Each For Kin Of 9 Killed In Car Accident

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced a Rs 4 lakh ex gratia each to the next of kin of the victims travelling in an SUV vehicle, which fell into a pond in the state's Purnia district. In an accident that occurred in the early hours of June 11, nine people were killed after the vehicle they were travelling on fell into a pond in the Kanjia village of Bihar's Purnia district. One person was rescued safely. The car was travelling from Tarabadi to Kishanganj when the accident happened.

The Chief Minister of Bihar announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the immediate next of kin of the nine victims. In a tweet in Hindi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar wrote, "Nine people tragically died in the incident when the Scorpio vehicle fell into the pond near Kanjia village of Purnia. Instructed the Disaster Management Department to give an ex gratia grant of Rs 4 lakh each to the family of the deceased. May God give strength to the grieving families."

पूर्णिया के कांजिया गांव के पास स्कॉर्पियो वाहन के तालाब में गिरने से हुई घटना में 9 लोगों की मृत्यु दुःखद। प्रत्येक मृतक के परिवार को 4-4 लाख रू० अनुग्रह अनुदान देने हेतु आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग को निर्देश दिया। ईश्वर शोक संतप्त परिवारों को धैर्य धारण करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) June 11, 2022

Accident kills nine in Bihar's Purnia

Nine people lost their lives in a road accident when the driver of an SUV lost control of the vehicle, which then fell into a roadside ditch. The local administration was trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

"The accident took place at around 3 am on Saturday when the car occupants were going to Nania village in Kishanganj district after attending a 'tilak' ceremony (initial function of a wedding) in Tarabadi area of Purnia district. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into a water-filled ditch beside Purnia-Kishanganj State Highway near Kanjia Middle School," Baisi Sub-divisional Magistrate Kumari Toushi said.

After the fatal mishap, nine people died on the spot and their bodies have been sent for post-mortem while one person who was rescued has been admitted to a hospital. According to information provided by the Kanjia Panchayat Mukhiya Samrendra Ghosh, all the deceased were males.

"The local administration will soon ascertain their identity and the exact cause of the accident," Circle Officer Raj Shekhar said.

(Image: PTI/ANI)