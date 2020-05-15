Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Suggests extension Of Lockdown Till May 31 As COVID Cases Rise

Quick links:
Ahead of lockdown 4.0, the Bihar government has suggested extending the lockdown till May 31, keeping in mind the reverse migration in Bihar to the tune of 10-15 lakh people. Among other things, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government has suggested that states should have powers to relax curfew and also to demarcate Red Zones.
Sources say the Bihar government has made the following suggestions as demanded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the video conference meeting with Chief Ministers on May 11.
Around 10-12 lakh migrants are expected to return back to Bihar and the government has decided to run approximately 400 Shramik special trains. So far, around 3 lakh migrants have returned back on such trains. The reason behind Nitish Kumar's recommendation to extend the lockdown till May end is that so far 400 migrants have tested positive for COVID-19.
The CM wants the lockdown to continue till the movement of migrants and people stranded across country does not stop. Now all eyes would be on the Union Home Ministry's directive due to be released before May 18, once the current phase of lockdown ends on May 17.
