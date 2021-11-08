Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Calls For High-level Meeting On November 16 Over Hooch Tragedy

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called for a second high-level meeting on November 16 to deliberate further on the liquor ban that exists in the state since 2016. The meeting is scheduled to take place exactly 10 days after the first meeting was held in which various aspects of the liquor ban were discussed.

Nitish Kumar holds meeting to review Prohibition

After the meeting, a statement was posted on Twitter, which read, "Bihar Chief Minister condemning the recent incident has given strict instructions to the officials. For all those officials who are involved in derailing the liquor ban in Bihar, the Chief Minister has given orders to trace them down and take strict actions against all of them. In no case, any of the people involved should escape."

"Prohibition Excise & Registration Department, as well as the police, should conduct a meeting every day and discuss the issues involving Prohibition. In the past few days, wherever incidents have been reported, an in-depth investigation should be conducted and those found guilty should be subjected to trial," the statement further said.

Hooch tragedy

The marathon meetings on Prohibition are taking place in the aftermath of over 35 people being reported dead due to consumption of liquor across West Champaran and Gopalganj. In the incident in which an Army man and a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have also died, sources have informed Republic Media Network that upon consuming the alcohol, people complained of intense stomach aches and lost their lives within a few hours at their homes or at hospitals. In the wake of the scare, several have been taken under medical observation at hospitals. Police have been conducting raids at various places and arrests in relation to the alleged distribution of bad liquor have also been made.

In 2016, the Nitish Kumar-led government had brought in the policy of Prohibition, saying 'that money spent on liquor could instead be spent on the family's welfare'.