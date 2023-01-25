Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Confronted By Farmers During His Samadhan Yatra; 'No Development...'

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who set out on a Samadhan Yatra to consolidate his political hold in the state along with Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, had to face an awkward situation in the Bhojpur district when a group of people who appeared to be farmers confronted him for lack of irrigation facilities and other development works in the area.

A video related to the incident has also surfaced, wherein some people can be seen pleading before the CM to save them or they will die of starvation. The people can be heard saying that there is a lack of irrigation facilities in the area with no water in the canal.

CM directs DM, Bhojpur to address the issue

In the video, a bunch of people can be heard saying, "We are starving, we will die, please save us. You are the Chief Minister, you will become Prime Minister, please save us. Please see yourself, no development work has been done in the area."

The officials accompanying Bihar CM during the incident tried to control them and asked them to keep quiet, but the people didn't stop and kept on asking the CM to look into the matter personally. Nitish Kumar stopped there and directed the District Magistrate (DM) of the area to address the issue of the farmers.

Opposition launches attack on CM

On the other hand, after the incident, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other opposition parties, geared up to take the incident hand in hand and launch an attack on Nitish led government for failing to provide basic necessities to the people in the state, even after ruling the state for around 18 years.

Meanwhile, the leaders of Janta Dal United (JDU) have termed the incident a planned strategy to malign the image of the Nitish Kumar-led government. According to a local JDU leader, the area belongs to the former Agriculture Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Member of Legislative Assembly Sudhakar Singh, who has been involved in launching verbal attacks on CM Nitish Kumar for the past couple of weeks.

MLA Sudhakar Singh has reportedly made several allegations and used offensive personal remarks against Nitish in the past couple of days. The recent incident, however, is being considered to be the extension of his campaign against the CM. As per sources, CM is on 'Samadhan Yatra' in Bihar these days and is visiting several districts and villages to listen to the grievances of the people of Bihar and address them.