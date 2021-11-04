Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Declares Reduction In VAT On Petrol By Rs 3.20, Diesel By Rs 3.90

Following the Central government's decision to slash excise duty on petrol and diesel prices across the country, the Bihar government has also reduced Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel prices further making it cheaper by Rs 3.20 per litre and Rs 3.90 per litre respectively in the state. Several BJP ruled states like Karnataka, Assam, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa, reduced VAT on petrol and diesel by ₹7 per litre on Wednesday, November 3.

Bihar Govt reduces VAT on fuel

Taking it to Twitter, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tweeted in Hindi, "After the decision of the Central Government to give relief in the prices of diesel and petrol, it was decided by the State Government to reduce the rates of VAT at the state level to give additional relief of Rs 3.90 per litre in diesel and Rs 3.20 per litre in petrol to the people."

केन्द्र सरकार द्वारा डीजल एवं पेट्रोल की कीमतो में राहत देने के निर्णय के बाद राज्य सरकार द्वारा राज्य स्तर पर वैट की दरों में कमी कर लोगों के लिए डीजल में 3.90 रूपये एवं पेट्रोल में 3.20 रूपये प्रति-लीटर की अतिरिक्त राहत देने का निर्णय लिया गया है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) November 4, 2021

As of now, these are the states that announced the excise duty cuts hours after the Centre’s announcement to reduce the fuel prices.

Heartening to learn Central Govt decision to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel. In consonance with the decision of Honble PM @narendramodi, I am pleased to announce that Assam Govt will also reduce VAT on petrol and diesel each by Rs 7/- with immediate effect @nsitharaman — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 3, 2021

Our PM Shri @narendramodi ji has given the nation a wonderful Deepawali gift by reducing the burden of fuel prices.



To add to this festive spirit, Karnataka Government too will reduce Rs 7 on both petrol and diesel prices from tomorrow evening.

1/2 — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) November 3, 2021

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी द्वारा जनहित में पेट्रोल और डीजल पर एक्साइज ड्यूटी कम करने के निर्णय ने दीपावली को अतिरिक्त उल्लास से भर दिया है।



यह निर्णय समाज के हर वर्ग को राहत पहुंचाने वाला है।



सभी प्रदेशवासियों की ओर से आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी का हार्दिक आभार। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 3, 2021

A #Diwali gift by the central and state govt.



Central govt cuts Excise Duty on Petrol & Diesel by ₹ 5 & ₹ 10 respectively & #Tripura govt cuts cost of petrol & diesel by ₹7.



After today's decision Petrol & Diesel will cost ₹ 98.33/lt & ₹85.63/lt respectively in Agartala. pic.twitter.com/P9jAnbbgdt — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) November 3, 2021

The Centre asks states to cut VAT on fuel as it slashes excise

As per the government's announcement, the reduction in excise duty on diesel will be double that of petrol and will help farmers during the upcoming Rabi season. The states have been asked to reduce VAT (Value Added Tax) on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers. The reduction in the excise duty of diesel will help farmers increase their income as it will reduce the cost incurred in farming. It will also reduce the cost of transportation of harvested agricultural produce, sourcing of seeds and fertilizers. Also, the reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel prices will boost consumption and keep inflation low.

"The Indian farmers have, through their hard work, kept the economic growth momentum going even during the lockdown phase and the massive reduction in excise on diesel will come as a boost to the farmers during the upcoming Rabi season. States are also urged to commensurately reduce VAT on Petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers," the government said.

Centre announces reduction on excise duty on fuels

On the occasion of Diwali, the central government on Wednesday announced a major reduction in excise duty on petrol prices and diesel prices across the country. As a part of it, petrol and diesel prices have been reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively from Thursday, November 4. Apart from that, the Centre has also appealed to the states to cut down on VAT in relief to the people.

Image: PTI