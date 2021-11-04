Last Updated:

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Declares Reduction In VAT On Petrol By Rs 3.20, Diesel By Rs 3.90

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Wednesday announced that the state govt has reduced the rates of VAT after Central govt's decision to slash excise duty on fuel prices.

Astha Singh

Following the Central government's decision to slash excise duty on petrol and diesel prices across the country, the Bihar government has also reduced Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel prices further making it cheaper by Rs 3.20 per litre and Rs 3.90 per litre respectively in the state. Several BJP ruled states like Karnataka, Assam, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa, reduced VAT on petrol and diesel by ₹7 per litre on Wednesday, November 3.

Bihar Govt reduces VAT on fuel

Taking it to Twitter, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tweeted in Hindi, "After the decision of the Central Government to give relief in the prices of diesel and petrol, it was decided by the State Government to reduce the rates of VAT at the state level to give additional relief of Rs 3.90 per litre in diesel and Rs 3.20 per litre in petrol to the people."

As of now, these are the states that announced the excise duty cuts hours after the Centre’s announcement to reduce the fuel prices.

The Centre asks states to cut VAT on fuel as it slashes excise

As per the government's announcement, the reduction in excise duty on diesel will be double that of petrol and will help farmers during the upcoming Rabi season. The states have been asked to reduce VAT (Value Added Tax) on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers. The reduction in the excise duty of diesel will help farmers increase their income as it will reduce the cost incurred in farming. It will also reduce the cost of transportation of harvested agricultural produce, sourcing of seeds and fertilizers. Also, the reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel prices will boost consumption and keep inflation low.

"The Indian farmers have, through their hard work, kept the economic growth momentum going even during the lockdown phase and the massive reduction in excise on diesel will come as a boost to the farmers during the upcoming Rabi season. States are also urged to commensurately reduce VAT on Petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers," the government said.

Centre announces reduction on excise duty on fuels

On the occasion of Diwali, the central government on Wednesday announced a major reduction in excise duty on petrol prices and diesel prices across the country. As a part of it, petrol and diesel prices have been reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively from Thursday, November 4. Apart from that, the Centre has also appealed to the states to cut down on VAT in relief to the people. 

