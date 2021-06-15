Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Eases COVID-19 Restrictions; Night Curfew To Remain In Force

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced relaxation in the corona-imposed lockdown in the state on Tuesday, June 15, after he reviewed the COVID situation in the state. The night curfew will be in effect from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., according to state government guidelines. 50 percent occupancy will be permissible in government and private offices. Shops, on the other hand, will be open until 5 p.m. Shops, on the other hand, will be open until 6 p.m. This regulation, according to the Chief Minister, will be in effect for the coming week.

कोरोना संक्रमण की स्थिति की समीक्षा की गई। अगले 1 सप्ताह तक अर्थात दिनांक 16.06.21 से 22.06.21 तक प्रतिबंधों में ढील देते हुए अब सरकारी एवं गैर सरकारी कार्यालय 5 बजे अप0 तक, दुकाने एवं प्रतिष्ठान 6 बजे अप0 तक खुली रहेगी। रात्रि कर्फ्यू संध्या 8 बजे से प्रातः 5 बजे तक लागू रहेगा। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) June 15, 2021

Nitish Kumar eases lockdown

Nitish Kumar wrote on Twitter, "The status of Coronavirus infection was reviewed. For the next 1 week i.e. from 16.06.21 to 22.06.21, now the government and non-government offices will remain open till 5 pm, shops and establishments will remain open till 6 pm. Night curfew will be in force from 8 pm to 5 am." (roughly translated)

As per the recent data, the COVID-19 situation has improved in Bihar. On June 8, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the state's lockdown will be extended till June 15. The state government said earlier this month that it has decided to place lockdown-like measures in place until June 15. The state-wide lockdown began on May 5.

COVID-19 situation in Bihar

The situation of the Coronavirus in Bihar improved further on Monday when the recovery rate reached 98 percent and the number of new cases dropped below 400. The death toll has risen to 9505, according to the health authorities, despite just 324 persons testing positive for the virus in the last 24 hours. As a result, the total number of cases recovered has increased to 7,17,539, while the total number of cases lost has decreased to 7,03,262. The active caseload, which had surpassed one lakh last month at the peak of the second wave, has now dropped to 4771. The recovery rate has risen to 98.07 percent, an increase of about 21% from a month ago. To date, 1.22 crore people have been vaccinated in the state, which has a population of nearly 13 crores.

