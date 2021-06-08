Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Eases COVID-19 Restrictions; Shops To Remain Open Till 5 Pm

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced relaxation in the corona-imposed lockdown in the state on Tuesday, June 8. According to state government regulations, the night curfew will continue from 7:00 pm to 5:00 am. Government offices will run with 50% occupancy. Whereas, shops will be open till 5 pm. Private vehicles will also be allowed on roads. According to the Chief Minister, this regulation will be in place for the upcoming week.

लाॅकडाउन से कोरोना संक्रमण में कमी आई है। अतः लाॅकडाउन खत्म करते हुये शाम 7ः00 बजे से सुबह 5ः00 बजे तक रात्रि कर्फ्यू जारी रहेगा। 50 प्रतिशत उपस्थिति के साथ सरकारी एवं निजी कार्यालय 4ः00 बजे अपराह्न तक खुलेंगे। दुकान खुलने की अवधि 5ः00 बजे अपराह्न तक बढेंगी। (1/2) — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) June 8, 2021

State govt relaxes COVID restrictions

After chairing a meeting of the disaster management group, Nitish Kumar tweeted, "Corona infection has decreased due to the lockdown. Therefore, night curfew will continue from 7:00 pm to 5:00 am, ending the full lockdown. Government and private offices will open till 4:00 PM with 50% attendance. The shop opening hours will be extended till 5:00 PM. Online learning work can be done. Private vehicles will be allowed to run. This arrangement will be in place for the next one week. Still need to avoid overcrowding." (roughly translated)

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on May 31 declared that the state's lockdown will be prolonged till June 8. The state government announced earlier this month that it has opted to impose lockdown-like restrictions until June 1. On May 5, the state-wide lockdown began.

COVID-19 situation in Bihar

On Monday, Bihar reported less than 800 new COVID-19 cases, indicating that the second wave was winding down in the state, however, 43 fatalities brought the total death toll to 5424. The health agency reports that 762 persons tested positive in the last 24 hours, the lowest number in the state in several months. The total number of confirmed cases has increased to 7,13,879, with 7,00,224 patients recovering thus far.

The recovery rate has risen to 98.09 per cent, while the number of active cases has decreased to 8230. Since April, more than five lakh people have been infected in the state, with over 4,000 people dying. On the vaccine front, the total number of people who have received vaccinations to date is 1.12 crore. More than two million persons between the ages of 18 and 44 are among them.

