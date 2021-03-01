Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Gets First Covid-19 Vaccine Shot, Comfortable With 'safe' Process

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrived at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) on Monday where he took his first shot of Covid-19 vaccine. The CM, who is also celebrating his birthday, recalled that as per the announcement during the formation of the government, vaccines will be administered free of cost in the state.

"It is a matter of pride that it is our PM who took the first shot of Covid vaccine in the second phase," he acknowledged. He then said that it was decided in a meeting on Sunday that the vaccination drive will start in IGIMS and added that the other party members have also decided to get vaccinated on March 1 along with the state's health minister. "I feel happy that the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive started today. A list will be prepared with names of the party members who will get vaccinated in Bihar," the CM said.

'Vaccination to take place in 50 private hospitals of Bihar

Stating that at least 50 private hospitals have been identified in the state where vaccination will be free, he informed that the state government will make all required arrangements. "In this phase, as per the guidelines issued by the Central government, all those aged above 60-years have to get vaccinated in Bihar. This apart, those who fall under 45-60 years of age must also get vaccinated along with those who are diabetic," he added.

Reacting to the Opposition's remarks on the vaccination, he said "The process involved in administering the vaccine is safe. The volunteer is made to sit for 30 minutes after giving the shot. Doctors and scientists are present around us when we are vaccinated. I took it and there was no side effect at all."

Bihar: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took his first dose of #COVID19Vaccine today in Patna. pic.twitter.com/G9r3FvLESf — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021

Nitish Kumar highlighted the time frame after which the second shot has to be taken and said "We were told by the doctors that we have to take the second dose 28 days after taking the first shot. We will get the second shot on March 31."

He then appealed "I urge all Indians to get vaccinated as the vaccine has been procured after a lot of research and it is safe. Those who wish to get vaccinated, I say they must get it done so we can together fight Covid-19."

