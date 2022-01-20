Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Govt Extends COVID Curbs Till February 6 Amid Surge In Cases

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Amid continuous surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced on Thursday that the government had decided to extend the existing restrictions till February 6, which includes night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am. All shopping malls, gyms, spas, stadiums, and schools up to eighth grade to remain closed and shops close at 8 pm.
The Bihar CM took to Twitter and stated, "The status of COVID-19 was reviewed. In view of the situation, it has been decided to extend all the restrictions currently in force till 6 February 2022. All of you are requested to take special precautions and follow the guidelines issued by the government."
कोविड की स्थिति की समीक्षा की गई। कोरोना संक्रमण की स्थिति को देखते हुए वर्तमान में लागू सभी प्रतिबंधों को 6 फरवरी 2022 तक विस्तारित करने का निर्णय लिया गया है। आप सभी से अनुरोध है कि विशेष सावधानी बरतें एवं सरकार द्वारा जारी दिशा-निर्देशों का पालन करें।— Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) January 20, 2022
Bihar on Wednesday recorded 4,063 fresh COVID-19 cases, 488 less than the previous day's figure, pushing the tally to 7,99,266. Eleven more people also died due to the disease, up from four on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 12,156. The state has 30,481 active cases on Wednesday. Altogether 7,56,629 patients have recovered from the disease so far. Of the new positive cases, Patna recorded 999, which is 219 less than Tuesday's figure. The number of active cases in Patna now stands at 9,619.