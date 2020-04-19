COVID-19: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Holds Review Meeting With Officials Over Lockdown Measures

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday conducted a review meeting with the heads of various departments to take stock of preparedness to tackle the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

As per an official statement, the CM emphasised the need to practice social distancing during the lockdown period, to ensure the safety of citizens. He asked the officials to also ensure adequate facilities to treat and take care of patients apart from the ones infected with Coronavirus, so that people do not face difficulties at hospitals.

"Every family must be tested for Coronavirus in the four affected districts of the state. The monitoring for Bird Flu and Swine Flu must also be done," said Nitish Kumar.

Issuing directive with regards to essential commodities, the CM said that dry milk powder should be made available to people at disaster relief camps.

Online classes on Doordarshan Bihar

The CM had also asked officials to begin online classes for students of class 9 and 10. Education Departments Principal Secretary RK Mahajan informed the CM that one hour slot has been booked on Doordarshan Bihar to begin online classes from April 20. Another slot has also been sought for conducting nine classes for standard 11 and 12.

So far, 86 people have tested positive for COVID-19, of which two have died due to the disease, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

(With inputs from ANI)