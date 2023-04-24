Last Updated:

Nitish Kumar To Meet Mamata Banerjee In Kolkata; Lok Sabha 2024 Polls On Agenda?

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to meet his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Nitish Kumar

Image: ANI


Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to meet his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata early this week, sources said.

Kumar is expected to meet Banerjee at her office in state secretariat 'Nabanna' either on Monday or Tuesday, they said.

The two leaders are likely to hold a closed-door meeting to strategise on fighting the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, they added.

Banerjee held similar meetings with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik last month. 

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT