Bihar CM Urges Migrants To Stay Back In State; Directs Officials To Create Job Opportunity

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar via video conferencing individually addressed each of the quarantine centres of all the 38 districts of the state. He directed the officials of the infrastructure sectors and Industry department to create job opportunities for the migrants who have returned back to Bihar after nationwide lockdown. The Bihar CM asked the officials to do skill mapping of each migrant workers and provide jobs to them as per their skills.

Addressing the officials and the migrants, Nitish Kumar said, "while interacting with migrants for the past 3 days, I have got a fair idea of the problems faced by these people. We should do skill mapping of all the workers and try to see, that they do not have to go out of Bihar and they can be rehabilitated here itself so that the won't face difficulty outside. If the workers' skills are utilized in Bihar than our industries will also grow."

'Industrialists come up with proposals'

The chief minister also requested the industrialists of Bihar to come up with proposals for setting up factories and assured them of support required from the government. The chief minister interacted with many migrants, during the video conference meeting.

One of the migrants who had returned from Gurugram said, "the companies did not treat us well during this crisis and we faced with a shortage of food. I had already lost my job. Now I have come back to Bihar and will not go back again."

Another lady migrant said that she was doing stitching work in Mumbai and was left with no option but to leave and come back. On this, the Bihar chief minister assured the migrants that there are enough opportunities in Bihar in the electrical, leather, garments and silk industries and the government will try to employ all the migrants and the people already living in Bihar.

So far 25 lakhs migrants have already arrived in Bihar after losing jobs. Around 50 lakhs people are expected to return back to Bihar. The major problem for Bihar government now is to provide job opportunities for them, as most of them are not going to return back for the next 6 months at least till the situation pertaining to COVID-19 normalizes leading to stability of Indian economy. Bihar government is running 7,500 quarantine centres and so far 1200 migrants have tested positive after random sampling.

