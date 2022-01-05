Last Updated:

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Suspends Janta Darbar Indefinitely Post Several COVID Positive Cases

Earlier, 14 people who were to attend Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janta Darbar event had tested positive for COVID-19, now the event has been cancelled.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana

Image: Shutterstock, PTI


Two days after 14 people tested COVID-19 positive, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar suspended the 'Janta Darbar' programme indefinitely. The event which used to be held for the common people to express their concerns directly to the Chief Minister has been now called off due to the COVID spread scare. A total of 14 people including three police constables who were to attend Bihar CM's 'Janta Darbar', had also tested positive for COVID-19 on January 3, Monday. 

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cancels Janta Darbar after several people test positive for COVID:

Bihar COVID-19 condition

The state is now left with an active caseload of 2,222, a nearly 70 times rise since a month ago. Patna, where nearly 100 doctors are among those to have tested positive in the last few days, has 1,250 active cases. Gaya, in the latest update, reported 99 fresh cases and has 460 active cases, and it is the second worst-hit district. There has, however, been no COVID-related fatality for about a week.

READ | Bihar schools shut till class 8 due to COVID, classes 9-12 to continue with 50% capacity

Bihar Government on Tuesday, January 4, announced fresh restrictions and curbs considering the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state. It has been announced that Bihar schools will be closed from January 6 to January 21, 2022. It is important to mention that offline classes will be allowed for students of classes 9-12 but with proper COVID restrictions. Pre-schools have also been closed in the state. Amid Omicron fear, the state government has decided to implement a statewide night curfew too. 

READ | Shiv Sena Minister bats for BJP alliance based on Bihar formula; 'Gadkari can bridge gap'

Yesterday, the state announced fresh curbs including curfew hours which are from 10 PM to 5 AM and, along with other curbs, shall remain in force till January 21. 

The measures spelt out in the notification were adopted after a high-level meeting of the COVID crisis management group chaired by the Chief Minister in the evening. Other curbs include the closure of gyms, cinema halls, swimming pools and stadiums and not more than 50 per cent occupancy for restaurants. 

Image: Shutterstock, PTI

READ | Bihar imposes night curfew after massive spike in COVID cases; gyms, cinema halls closed
READ | Cousins from UP held in Bihar with smuggled gold worth Rs 2.88cr
READ | Tourist from Bihar falls into Sikkim river while clicking selfie, search op on
Tags: Bihar, Nitish Kumar, Janta Darbar
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND