Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Suspends Janta Darbar Indefinitely Post Several COVID Positive Cases

Two days after 14 people tested COVID-19 positive, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar suspended the 'Janta Darbar' programme indefinitely. The event which used to be held for the common people to express their concerns directly to the Chief Minister has been now called off due to the COVID spread scare. A total of 14 people including three police constables who were to attend Bihar CM's 'Janta Darbar', had also tested positive for COVID-19 on January 3, Monday.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cancels Janta Darbar after several people test positive for COVID:

WATCH | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cancels Janta Darbar after several test positive for COVID



Tune in here to watch #LIVE or for more breaking updates - https://t.co/evYXpX2nAu pic.twitter.com/T3QLeg8tyP — Republic (@republic) January 5, 2022

Bihar COVID-19 condition

The state is now left with an active caseload of 2,222, a nearly 70 times rise since a month ago. Patna, where nearly 100 doctors are among those to have tested positive in the last few days, has 1,250 active cases. Gaya, in the latest update, reported 99 fresh cases and has 460 active cases, and it is the second worst-hit district. There has, however, been no COVID-related fatality for about a week.

Bihar Government on Tuesday, January 4, announced fresh restrictions and curbs considering the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state. It has been announced that Bihar schools will be closed from January 6 to January 21, 2022. It is important to mention that offline classes will be allowed for students of classes 9-12 but with proper COVID restrictions. Pre-schools have also been closed in the state. Amid Omicron fear, the state government has decided to implement a statewide night curfew too.

Yesterday, the state announced fresh curbs including curfew hours which are from 10 PM to 5 AM and, along with other curbs, shall remain in force till January 21.

The measures spelt out in the notification were adopted after a high-level meeting of the COVID crisis management group chaired by the Chief Minister in the evening. Other curbs include the closure of gyms, cinema halls, swimming pools and stadiums and not more than 50 per cent occupancy for restaurants.

Image: Shutterstock, PTI