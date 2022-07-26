Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Tests Positive For COVID-19; Suffering From Fever For Past 4 Days

In a key development, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time. Sources said that the Chief Minister has been suffering from fever for the past four days.

Notably, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in January this year. The development comes at a time when Bihar recorded 355 new COVID-19 cases and 810 recoveries in the last 24 hours. It is also pertinent to note that the Bihar Chief Minister did not attend President Droupadi Murmu's swearing-in ceremony yesterday in Delhi.

Bihar COVID-19 active cases

According to the Health Ministry, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Bihar came down to 1,850 on Monday from 2,305 on Sunday.

Out of the 355 fresh cases, state capital Patna accounted for 94, followed by Saharsa with 57 new cases. Bihar was at the 15th position in the nation in terms of the number of cases registered on Monday.

Notably, the number of active cases has come down across the state. Patna had 776 active cases on Monday whereas Saharsa recorded 112 active cases.

India Reports 14,830 New COVID-19 Cases

With 14,830 new COVID-19 cases being reported in a day, India's tally of coronavirus infections rose to 4,39,20,451, while the count of active cases has declined to 1,47,512, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,26,110 with 36 new fatalities being recorded, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Active cases now comprise 0.34 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 percent, the health ministry said.