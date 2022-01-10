Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Tests Positive For COVID; In Home Isolation On Doctor's Advice

In a key development, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday tested positive for COVID-19. On the advice of the doctors, the Janata Dal (United) leader has isolated himself at his residence, as per his office. The development comes at a time Bihar, which had its daily tally in single-double digits for months, is seeing a surge in cases, with 5,022 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Of the total number, 2018 cases were reported in the capital of the state-Patna, followed by Gaya with 258 cases and Muzaffarpur with 209 each. The total active cases in Bihar stands at 16,897.

Several ministers in Bihar - Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, Ashok Choudhary and Sunil Kumar and ex-CM Jitan Ram Manjhi have tested positive for COVID-19.

#BiharFightsCorona

Update of the day.

➡️ 5022 more #COVID19 +ve cases have been reported so far on 8th Jan 2022.

➡️Taking total count of Active cases in Bihar to 16897

The break up is as follows.#BiharHealthDept #COVID__19 pic.twitter.com/a5AE6LMj7H — Bihar Health Dept (@BiharHealthDept) January 9, 2022

Meanwhile, India in the last 24 hours logged a single-day surge of 1,79,723 new COVID cases, With a 12.6% higher rate of infections than Sunday, the total caseload has jumped to 3,57,07,727. Meanwhile, India's total active caseload stands at 7,23,619. The active cases comprise 2.03 % of the total infections. The daily positivity rate is 13.29 %.

Notably, a high positivity rate is considered one of the first signs of an impending wave of infections. With daily multiplying cases, experts have already warned that India is likely to witness the third wave of infections soon.

PM Modi convenes COVID-19 review meeting

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a high-level review meeting on COVID-19 where he discussed the ongoing preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics amongst other developments.

During the meeting, the PM urged officials to ensure adequate health infrastructure for COVID-19. PM Modi also urged officials to ensure continuity of non-COVID health services and leverage telemedicine to ensure the availability of health-related guidance to people in remote and rural areas.

"A meeting with CMs is likely to convene to discuss state-specific scenarios, best practices and the public health response," said PM Modi at the meeting asking officials to continue Jan Andolan focused on COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

Image: PTI