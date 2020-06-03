Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Addresses State; Holds Awareness Programme To Eradicate COVID

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addressed the people of the state for the first time since the commencement of the Unlock-1 phase and spoke about the measures and precautions needed to be taken by the people to fight COVID. With over 4000 coronavirus cases and 24 deaths till Tuesday, Bihar also grapples with the issue of attempting to stop the spread of the infection as migrants from all across the country return to the state. CM Nitish Kumar addressed the people of Bihar via a video conference at 12.30 pm on Wednesday, speaking on the means to eradicate coronavirus. Elections are also to be held in the state later this year, with the mode of communication used by the Bihar CM likely to become the norm in times to come.

Watch CM Nitish Kumar's full address here: