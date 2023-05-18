Bihar CM Nitish Kumar To Attend Swearing-in Of Congress Government In Karnataka: JD(U)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Congress government in Karnataka on May 20, Janata Dal (United) spokesperson Rajib Ranjan said on Thursday.

The Congress had earlier named Siddaramaiah as the next chief minister of Karnataka and state party president D K Shivakumar as his deputy in the soon-to-formed government.

Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is also expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony in the southern state where the Congress has notched up a morale-boosting win over the BJP after suffering a series of electoral reverses in many big states.

The ceremony may be a show of strength for opposition parties as they work to join hands to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. PTI KR ANB ANB