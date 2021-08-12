Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Visits Flood-hit Districts In State, Inspects Rescue And Relief

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited flood-affected districts in his state to take stock of the situation on Wednesday. Bihar is presently facing a catastrophic deluge with several areas inundated due to incessant rainfall increasing the water levels of its rivers.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited the flood-hit areas, including the state's numerous Ghats and gave necessary instructions to authorities concerned.

Following Kumar's visit, the Bihar Government said in a press statement that after conducting a proper inspection of the condition in flood-hit areas, the Chief Minister gave relevant instructions to all authorities concerned to make proper preparations for handling the situation.

Monitoring relief and rescue operations

While inspecting rising water levels in the river Ganga, the Bihar Chief Minister visited several ghats in the sate, including Digha Ghat, Bhadra Ghat, Kangan Ghat, and Gandhi Ghat. Kumar also took stock of the situation at J P Setu, Sonpur, Hajipur, and the Mahatma Gandhi Bridge.

After his survey. Chief Minister Kumar instructed the district magistrates of 12 districts located on river banks to stay alert and avoid any floodwater leakage into residential areas. Recalling the 2016 deluge, Kumar said that similar kinds of preparations should be made and the situation controlled accordingly.

The Bihar Chief Minister also visited all flood-hit districts in the state, including Vaishali and Muzaffarpur, and took stock of the ongoing relief and rescue operations.

Kumar had, on Tuesday, conducted a meeting where he discussed the rising water level of Ganga, among several other concerning issues.

Bihar floods 2021

Bihar has been facing heavy to very heavy rainfall since June causing severe damage to life and property in the state. Being a flood-prone area, several parts of most districts in Bihar are already inundated with water levels in rivers flowing above the danger mark. Rescue and relief operations are actively being conducted throughout the state.

The state is currently on high alert, particularly in areas near the Ganga and Yamuna rivers. The state government has instructed people to evacuate all flood-prone localities. The government is also providing appropriate aid to people affected by the ongoing deluge.

(Image Credits: ANI)