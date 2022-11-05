Last Updated:

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Wades Into Air Pollution Row, 'Situation Due To Neighbouring States'

As air pollution continued to be in 'severe' category in Delhi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the situation in Delhi is due to neighbouring states

Wading into the pollution row, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that the deterioration in the air quality in the national capital is mainly due to neighbouring states. The Bihar Chief Minister further asserted that he has been convincing people to stop stubble burning since 2018. 

Speaking to reporters, Nitish Kumar said, “I have worked since 2018 to convince people (in Bihar) that you don't burn stubble (parali). The pollution situation in Delhi is due to neighbouring states, there is no doubt about it.”

Toxic air choked the national capital with the Air Quality Index (AQI) failing under ‘very severe’ category at 431. The AQI in Delhi and NCR region reached above 500 in several areas. Areas in the National Capital Region (NCR) area -- Noida and Gurugram recorded an AQI of 529 and 478 respectively. Delhi's Dhirpur recorded an AQI of 534 on Saturday morning.

Political war of words elevates over Delhi air pollution

Addressing media on Delhi Air Emergency, the BJP took a swipe at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for failing to fulfil promises. BJP leader Harish Khurana said, "Arvind Kejriwal has no time for Delhi. We need a full-time CM and not who comes for 2 hours and leaves."

Earlier in the day, a poster comparing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to Adolf Hitler was put up by BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga outside Delhi BJP Head Quarters. 

The poster with the caption, "Kejriwal is the second ruler who converted his city into a gas chamber, Hitler was first," was put up at Delhi's Pandit Pant Marg Area.

Locals regret political blame game over stubble burning

As residents of Delhi and its adjacent areas are doomed to breathe noxious air, locals regret the political blame game over stubble burning. As AQI remained under 'severe category', locals said that the government must come up with a solution to the worsening pollution situation in Delhi as people are suffering a lot. 

Speaking to Republic TV, one of the locals in Noida said, "Closing primary schools is the short-sightedness of the government. The primary cause of the pollution should be tackled first."

