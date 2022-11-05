Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Wades Into Air Pollution Row, 'Situation Due To Neighbouring States'

Wading into the pollution row, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that the deterioration in the air quality in the national capital is mainly due to neighbouring states. The Bihar Chief Minister further asserted that he has been convincing people to stop stubble burning since 2018.

Speaking to reporters, Nitish Kumar said, “I have worked since 2018 to convince people (in Bihar) that you don't burn stubble (parali). The pollution situation in Delhi is due to neighbouring states, there is no doubt about it.”

#BREAKING | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar wades into pollution row as toxic air chokes national capital. Tune in here to watch - https://t.co/JmK8kysYkm pic.twitter.com/0zFY328U7u — Republic (@republic) November 5, 2022

Toxic air choked the national capital with the Air Quality Index (AQI) failing under ‘very severe’ category at 431. The AQI in Delhi and NCR region reached above 500 in several areas. Areas in the National Capital Region (NCR) area -- Noida and Gurugram recorded an AQI of 529 and 478 respectively. Delhi's Dhirpur recorded an AQI of 534 on Saturday morning.

#LIVE | Air quality continues to dip in Delhi-NCR. AQI presently at 529 in Noida (UP) in 'Severe' category, 478 in Gurugram (Haryana) in 'Severe' category & 534 near Dhirpur in 'Severe' category. Delhi's overall AQI currently in 'Severe' category at 431 - https://t.co/JmK8kysYkm pic.twitter.com/eD6ihUHsMn — Republic (@republic) November 5, 2022

Political war of words elevates over Delhi air pollution

Addressing media on Delhi Air Emergency, the BJP took a swipe at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for failing to fulfil promises. BJP leader Harish Khurana said, "Arvind Kejriwal has no time for Delhi. We need a full-time CM and not who comes for 2 hours and leaves."

#DelhiAirEmergency | Arvind Kejriwal has no time for Delhi. We need a full time CM and not who comes for 2 hours and leaves: BJP launches attack on CM Kejriwal over its failure to control stubble burning - https://t.co/xXdHoneGn0 pic.twitter.com/DpooPM2fqT — Republic (@republic) November 5, 2022

Earlier in the day, a poster comparing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to Adolf Hitler was put up by BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga outside Delhi BJP Head Quarters.

The poster with the caption, "Kejriwal is the second ruler who converted his city into a gas chamber, Hitler was first," was put up at Delhi's Pandit Pant Marg Area.

#DelhiAirEmergency | Political war of words continues over Delhi pollution as national capital breathes toxic air. Tune in here to watch - https://t.co/JmK8kysYkm pic.twitter.com/2awIC0Hehs — Republic (@republic) November 5, 2022

Locals regret political blame game over stubble burning

As residents of Delhi and its adjacent areas are doomed to breathe noxious air, locals regret the political blame game over stubble burning. As AQI remained under 'severe category', locals said that the government must come up with a solution to the worsening pollution situation in Delhi as people are suffering a lot.

#LIVE | Govt must come up with a solution to the worsening pollution situation in Delhi. People are suffering a lot: Locals regret political blamegame over stubble burning as AQI remains in 'severe' category - https://t.co/JmK8kysYkm pic.twitter.com/X8R1XIEMCM — Republic (@republic) November 5, 2022

Speaking to Republic TV, one of the locals in Noida said, "Closing primary schools is the short-sightedness of the government. The primary cause of the pollution should be tackled first."