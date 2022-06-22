Last Updated:

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Welcomes NDA's Draupadi Murmu's Candidature

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday expressed "delight" over the announcement of Draupadi Murmu as the NDA's presidential poll candidate.

Written By
Press Trust Of India

IMAGE: ANI


Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday expressed "delight" over the announcement of Draupadi Murmu as the NDA's presidential poll candidate.

In a statement, Kumar said he received the news over the telephone from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night, whom he thanked for choosing a "tribal woman" for the country's highest constitutional office.

"Many thanks to the prime minister for choosing a tribal woman who has proven her mettle as a minister in Odisha and during her gubernatorial stint in Jharkhand," the chief minister said in a statement.

Kumar's JD(U), which has 16 MPs in the Lok Sabha, is the second-largest constituent of the BJP-led NDA.

The Bihar CM had supported outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind's election in 2017 despite then not being in the NDA, after his pitch for a second term for Pranab Mukherjee was ignored by the Congress-led UPA.

This time, he had made it clear that he will support the candidate of the NDA. 

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Tags: Bihar, Draupadi Murmu, Nitish Kumar
First Published:
COMMENT