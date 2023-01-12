Bihar CM Nitish Says 'not Aware' Of RJD Min's Anti-Hindu Remark; Chirag Paswan Hits Out

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday reacted to state education minister Chandrashekhar's controversial remark on 'Ramcharitmanas'. The CM said that he was not aware of the minister's statement.

In an anti-Hindu comment, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) minister Chandrashekhar claimed that Ramcharitmanas which is written by 16th-century poet Tulsidas spreads hatred.

Speaking to reporters, CM Nitish Kumar, while trying to avoid the question, said, "I don't know anything about it. I will ask him about it."

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan condemned the RJD minister's remark and said that statements that hurt people's sentiments should be avoided.

"Where they are provocating the faith of people. Why are they doing the politics of partition? They want to spoil the atmosphere of Bihar. They should not give such type of statement that people's sentiments are hurt. If the government doesn't remove the minister from the post the people will definitely remove him," Paswan said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala also hit out at Chandrasekhar for his controversial remarks. He also asked why RJD's silent on the issue.

Bihar Education Minister is not only unapologetic about his comments on Ramcharit Manas but is brazenly defending it



Will he ever make such comments on any other religion? No



Targeting Hindus = Secular ??



Why is RJD silent on this serial slander of Hindus by its leaders https://t.co/0zddt52cTK pic.twitter.com/GR6QdNpdTI — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) January 12, 2023

Bihar Education Minister makes an anti-Hindu comment

Addressing an event at Nalanda Open University in Patna, Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar said, "Why was Manusmriti burnt, because many abuses were given in it against a large section. Why was Ramcharitmanas resisted and which part was resisted? Lower caste people were not allowed to access education and it is said in the Ramcharitmanas that lower caste people become poisonous by getting an education as a snake becomes after drinking milk."

He said that Ramcharitmanas and Manusmriti spread hatred in society as it prevents Dalits-backwards and women from getting an education.