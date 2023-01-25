Bihar CM Rules Out Speculations Of Upendra Kushwaha Leaving JD(U); ‘Our Party Not Weak...’

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday dismissed the ongoing speculations that his party is becoming weak and claimed that no leader from JD(U) is in touch with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Chief Minister’s comment came days after miffed JD(U) Parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha was widely believed to be in talks with the saffron camp.

Refusing the claims that his party leader Upendra Kushwaha is in contact with BJP, Nitish Kumar said, “Our party has not become weak. These are false allegations, let people say whatever they want. No one from our party is in contact with any other party.”

“I have not stopped anyone, leaders can come and go on their own wish,” Bihar Chief Minister was quoted as saying.

Notably, the speculations rose after BJP leader Prem Ranjan Patel shared images of his meeting with Kushwaha in AIIMS Delhi on his Twitter handle. The BJP leader met Kushwaha along with Sanjay Singh Tiger and Yogendra Paswan. The JD(U) leader is currently admitted to AIIMS Delhi for a routine checkup.

‘Don’t know what he wants’: Nitish Kumar

Responding to the reports on Kushwaha's increasing proximity to the BJP, Nitish Kumar said that he does not know what the former Union Minister wants. "Upendra Kushwaha joined JD(U) two-three times and has left the party on his own. Now, I am not able to understand his recent statements. By the way, everybody's free to decide whether they want to stay or go," the JD(U) supremo added.

"Please ask Upendra Kushwaha ji to talk to me. He has left us a lot of time, I don't know what he wants. I was not in Patna so I am not aware of it. He is currently unwell, I will meet him and discuss this."

Upendra Kushwaha not happy with Nitish Kumar’s alliance with RJD

Accusing the RJD of working in favour of the BJP, Kushwaha told Republic, “I definitely feel that these people are intentionally working on the agenda of the BJP because of the way Sudhakar (Singh) Ji continuously made personal comments on the Chief Minister and he is still doing it."

Notably, two ministers from the RJD quota - Sudhakar Singh and Kartik Kumar resigned in August last year. The development came within a couple of months of the formation of the Grand Mahagathbandhan alliance.