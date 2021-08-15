Bihar CM Says All Possible Help Being Extended To People In 26 Flood-ravaged Districts

On Sunday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that at least 26 districts in Bihar have been affected by floods and that the government is doing everything possible to help the people in need. In an interview on Sunday morning from the Gandhi Maidan in Patna, He said, “About 26 flood-ravaged districts in State. All possible help is being extended to the people. Daily review meetings are being conducted, along with the issuance of safety guidelines. People have been evacuated from affected areas and provided with relief aid." He visited the Maidan to attend the flag hoisting ceremony to mark 74 years of India's Independence.

On Wednesday, the Chief Minister visited the flood-affected areas and the 'ghats' around the Ganga river in Bihar to monitor the water levels and take action accordingly. He visited Digha Ghat, Bhadra Ghat, Kangan Ghat, Gandhi Ghat, J P Setu, Sonpur, Hajipur, and Mahatma Gandhi Bridge. Nitish Kumar ordered the officials to make complete preparations to tackle the floods as the increasing water levels in the ghats pointed towards more floods in the near future. He confirmed this in an interview at the Mahatma Gandhi Ghat as CM Nitish Kumar said that the water level of the river Ganga is rising, and further rise has also been predicted. In the meantime, residents of Sabalpur Diyara village have been evacuated and moved to Patna. The state officials were worried that the floods could hit the area at any time.

Current situation in Bihar

The situation across Bihar is deteriorating due to the floods. The railways have issued an alert as the flood water has come near the railway tracks in so many places. In many other places, the water has entered the railway stations and has made commute difficult. Even though the situation in Bihar is not extremely dangerous at the moment, but the railways have reduced the pace of the trains to maintain stability and avoid any unforeseen disasters. The railways have also cancelled multiple routes, and some trains had to take an alternate route.

