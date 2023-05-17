Bihar CM Says Baba Bageshwar's 'Hindu Rashtra Remark Has No Value'; Lalu Asks 'Who Baba?'

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, May 17 lashed out at self-styled godman, 'Baba Bageshwar' Dhirendra Shastri, for his "Bihar will ignite the 'Hindu Rashtra' fire" remark. He stated that such statements have 'no value'. This came after Dhirendra Shastri during his Katha in Patna stated that the fire (Jwala) for a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ will be ignited in Bihar and a day will come when those living in India will have to chant Sita-Ram.

Nitish Kumar slams 'Baba Bageshwar' for 'Hindu Rashtra' remark

In response to the remark, the Bihar CM questioned the need of making such statements stating that people in his state are free to follow any religion they want. "After fighting the freedom struggle, the Constitution came into existence and the name given should be acceptable to everyone...Were all those who are saying this, born during the freedom struggle?... What is the need of saying this? Follow any religion you want. But proposals for renaming are surprising. Is that even possible?"

CM Kumar added, "In Bihar, we ensure that everyone gets their right to worship as the way they want, but no one should interfere in each other's faith. If someone is saying something on their own, it has no value."

Meanwhile, former Bihar CM and RJD national president Lalu Prasad Yadav when asked about Dhirendra Shastri, he said, "Who is Baba Bageshwar? Is he a Baba?"

Lalu Yadav's elder son and Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav also slammed Shastri, stating that divisive politics is going on. "This Baba is abusing Biharis and calling them 'pagal'. There's 'Krishna Raj' & 'Mahagathbandhan Raj' in Bihar. These politics is being done to divide the country...," alleged Tej Pratap.

Notably, Baba Bageshwar had to cancel his event 'Divya Darbar' following an unexpected gathering of a large crowd at the venue.

Who is Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri?

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham is a self-styled godman who claims to provide the solution to every problem of his devotees and has been accused of promoting witchcraft and spreading superstition. Earlier while speaking to Republic Media Network, Shastri said, "It is the leftist people who are accusing us. They are conspiring against Sanatan Dharma and culture. Because we are making people return to Sanatan."