Bihar Cop Killed: 3 Arrested, Including Main Accused In Murder Of SHO Ashwani Kumar In WB

Three including the main accused were arrested few hours after the SHO of Bihar’s Kishanganj Police Station Ashwini Kumar was allegedly beaten to death in Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district on Saturday. The brutal incident took place in the Gowalpokhar police station of the Kishanganj district.

Purnia IG Suresh Prasad earlier informed that all the accused will be arrested while one suspect was detained in Panjipara. The officer had reached Bengal in connection to a robbery and was promised help from the local police team however he did not receive it. When the officer was conducting a raid in connection to the bike robbery, he was attacked by a mob in Pantapada village of Uttar Dinajpur district in West Bengal that beat him to death. The police, later on, sent his body for post-mortem to the Islampur Sub-Divisional Hospital in Bengal.

The 94 batch resident, Ashwini Kumar was posted as an inspector lasted a year in the Janaki Nagar police station area of Purnia district. Recently there had been an increase in robbery cases so during the Friday meeting SP Kumar Ashish had assigned heads to arrest all the warrantees. The officer had gone looking for the culprits in the neighbouring area under Panjipara police station before the unfortunate incident took place.

5 more dead in Bengal amid voting

As West Bengal was passing the fourth phase of elections, disturbing violence broke out in Cooch Behar’s Sitalkuchi assembly constituency leaving five dead. The Election Commission has sought a report by 5 pm on Saturday. Violent clashes broke out between TMC and BJP workers while central forces were also allegedly attacked and causalities broke after they retaliated. Both TMC and BJP have initiated the blame game over the ruckus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his disappointment over the incident and offered condolences for the deceased. TMC MP and president of the youth wing, Abhishek Banerjee also offered his condolences.