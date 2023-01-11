Bihar Cops Thrash Farmers Sleeping At Home In Midnight Raid; Locals Stage Violent Protests

A violent protest was witnessed in Bihar's Buxar after angry locals vandalised and set ablaze the police vehicles on Wednesday. The locals alleged that the policemen in the middle of the night barged inside the farmer's houses and brutally assaulted them in the middle of the night.

Farmers' protest against police brutality turns violent

This comes in connection with the farmer's protest that has been going on for over two months now after their land was acquired by a state-run power company Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) for Chausa Power Plant. The farmers were staging a protest outside the company's gate that disrupted their work.

The police crackdown came on the intervening night of January 10 and 11 when they forcibly entered the house of the group of farmers that have been protesting and trashed them with the canes while they were sleeping. The police even hit the family members of the farmers present at the home. The police then arrested three youths from the village and took them to the police station.

In retaliation to last night's police brutality, the locals came out on the streets of the Buxar and vandalised police as well as government vehicles. One of the protesters told Republic, "We were protesting against not getting proper compensation. Last night police entered a farmer's home last night, assaulted women also and arrested four people. Police keep torturing us because of this company. They also opened 20 rounds of fire and pelted stones.

In 2013, a deal was done with SJVN company that acquired the farmer's land according to rates of that year for the construction of a thermal power plant. Now the farmers are demanding the rates based on the year of 2022 and they have been staging protests in connection with this.