Last Updated:

'Clumsy heathcare system' | Bihar COVID Data Fraud: PM Modi, HM Shah Appear On 'tested' & 'vaccinated' Lists In Arwal

Dignitaries like PM Modi, Amit Shah, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Chopra have been tested for COVID-19 at a community health centre in Bihar’s Arwal district.

Written By
Astha Singh

PTI/PRIYANKACHOPRA_INSTAGRAM/PIXABAY


Exposing Bihar's poor Health Care facilities a shocking COVID-19 data fraud has emerged in which prominent people of the country have tested positive for coronavirus. In an official data of the state health department, Personalities like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Bollywood Actors Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar have all been tested for COVID-19 at a community health centre in Bihar’s Arwal district. Their names also appeared in the COVID vaccinated list. The incident came into light after the Rashtriya Janta Party of Arwal tweeted about the list and called Bihar's health system 'clumsy' and 'absurd'. 

COVID data forgery in Bihar's Arwal district 

Dated October 27, the health data from Arwal's Karpi block was released. Under the column for people who tested COVID positive, names of PM Modi, Amit Shah, actor Priyanka Chopra along with other prominent figures were entered. It's shocking as none of these people are residents of Bihar or have stayed there in the past, their addresses are also mentioned as one of the villages in Arwal with contact numbers.

Two people by the name of Narendra Modi were tested twice for the virus-one aged 52 and the other 21.  Priyanka Chopra has been staying in the United States but her name as repeated for the maximum number of times-- that is six. Akshay Kumar was tested four times whereas Amit Shaha and  Sonia Gandhi were tested twice on the same day. According to the data, the swab samples of all these people were collected and their samples were sent for RT-PCR test the other day. However, after the fraud list was exposed, two data entry operators have been suspended at the Karpi community health center.  

READ | Omicron cases mount to 10 in Maharashtra as 2 in Mumbai test positive for COVID variant

Arwal DM assures stern action

While speaking to Republic, Arwal DM J Priyadarshini stated that she has taken cognizance of the matter and assured action will be taken against the culprits.

"I have seen the entire list. We will investigate in detail, the people who have done the data entry and who asked them to do it. An FIR will be lodged. This is a very serious matter as we are trying very hard during the pandemic to get everyone tested and vaccinated. Not just in Karpi, we will look at all healthcare centers by forming a team. Two data operators have already been sacked but this is not enough. We will take action and set a standard", Arwal DM said.

21 cases of Omicron in India till now

Meanwhile, India has so far detected 21 Omicron cases from four states and one Union Territory. The first cases were reported in India when two individuals tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Karnataka on December 2. Two days later, the country reported its third and fourth Omicron cases from the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra. Yesterday, India detected its first case of the new variant in the national capital and seven more cases in Maharashtra. Additionally, nine people were tested positive for the Omicron variant in Rajasthan's Jaipur, taking the total tally in the country to 21.

READ | Gujarat polls: Congress promises farm loan waiver, compensation for kin of COVID victims
READ | Difficult for Africa to survive COVID if it fails to increase vaccination speed: Study
READ | COVID: No final consensus on additional vaccine dose & inoculation of kids at NTAGI meet
READ | 'COVID pandemic disrupted fight against malaria; cases rise to 241 million': WHO
Tags: Bihar, PM Modi, Amit Shah
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND