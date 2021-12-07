Exposing Bihar's poor Health Care facilities a shocking COVID-19 data fraud has emerged in which prominent people of the country have tested positive for coronavirus. In an official data of the state health department, Personalities like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Bollywood Actors Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar have all been tested for COVID-19 at a community health centre in Bihar’s Arwal district. Their names also appeared in the COVID vaccinated list. The incident came into light after the Rashtriya Janta Party of Arwal tweeted about the list and called Bihar's health system 'clumsy' and 'absurd'.

COVID data forgery in Bihar's Arwal district

Dated October 27, the health data from Arwal's Karpi block was released. Under the column for people who tested COVID positive, names of PM Modi, Amit Shah, actor Priyanka Chopra along with other prominent figures were entered. It's shocking as none of these people are residents of Bihar or have stayed there in the past, their addresses are also mentioned as one of the villages in Arwal with contact numbers.

Two people by the name of Narendra Modi were tested twice for the virus-one aged 52 and the other 21. Priyanka Chopra has been staying in the United States but her name as repeated for the maximum number of times-- that is six. Akshay Kumar was tested four times whereas Amit Shaha and Sonia Gandhi were tested twice on the same day. According to the data, the swab samples of all these people were collected and their samples were sent for RT-PCR test the other day. However, after the fraud list was exposed, two data entry operators have been suspended at the Karpi community health center.

Arwal DM assures stern action

While speaking to Republic, Arwal DM J Priyadarshini stated that she has taken cognizance of the matter and assured action will be taken against the culprits.

"I have seen the entire list. We will investigate in detail, the people who have done the data entry and who asked them to do it. An FIR will be lodged. This is a very serious matter as we are trying very hard during the pandemic to get everyone tested and vaccinated. Not just in Karpi, we will look at all healthcare centers by forming a team. Two data operators have already been sacked but this is not enough. We will take action and set a standard", Arwal DM said.

