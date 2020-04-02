22 Foreign Markaz Attendees Yet To Be Traced; Ban On Ram Navami Celebrations: Bihar DGP

After Tablighi Markaz attendees in Delhi were diagnosed with Coronavirus, there is panic among the Bihar Government officials as there were 162 attendees who were moving and camping in different parts of Bihar. Out of 162, 48 people have been identified as foreign nationals, who are said to be religious preachers. Out of these, 22 foreign Nationals are yet to be traced.

DGP of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey, while speaking to Republic TV said, "We have identified most of the people who participated in Markaz. We have traced all the foreign nationals except for 22. Most of them are in quarantine Delhi, few in Patna.

Bihar DGP further said that they received the list of 86 people, all belonged to Bihar. Out of them, 46 have been located who are under quarantine. Only one has travelled to Ramnagar in Bihar, who is in quarantine.

He added that they received another list of 57 foreigners. Of these, 35 have been located and more than 20 are in Delhi in quarantine. 9 in Arabia district, 1 in Samastipur are in quarantine and 22 other people are being traced. The other list of 7 people are from Katihar are in quarantine in Ferozepur of Uttar Pradesh. 2 Bengalis are in quarantine in Deoghar.

The samples of 17 foreign Nationals from Kyrgistan have tested negative, Patna DM, Kumar Ravi said. Their samples were collected on March 31.

Ban on Ramnavmami celebrations

DGP also said that we have deployed police force not to allow any Ram Navami celebrations. He further said that "We have a review meeting of CM with Prime Minister on preparedness on Coronavirus."

"No procession is allowed for Ram Navami and Shab-e-Barat. Everybody has to stay at home. All SPs and DMs have been briefed regarding this. We have deployed police forces all over to tackle any untoward incidents," he added.

From the Phulwarisharif area in Patna, 7 samples were taken in which all reports are negative. In Samanpura area of Patna, 10 samples (foreign nationals) plus 2 local guides’ samples were taken. 9 reports are negative out of 10 in foreign nationals. One report is awaited. Reports of the two guides are also negative.

Bihar has so far reported 24 COVID-19 positive cases. More than 1.5 lakh migrant labourers, have already crossed the Bihar border despite lockdown. Now Bihar Government has decided to seal the border, to maintain social distancing and avoid spread of the COVID-19 at the community level in the villages. Bihar Government has also facilitated relief centres for people from the State stranded all over the country.

